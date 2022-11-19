Harry, Meghan to ‘dominate the headlines’ by the end of this year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be soon making waves with the Duke’s upcoming memoir and the couple’s bombshell Netflix docu-series.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared that the Royal Family is likely to have been ‘saddened’ to read the title of the book.

During her conversation with OK!, Meghan said: “It’s going to be the Harry and Meghan show at the end of this year and the beginning of next with the docuseries and Harry’s book. They’ll be dominating the headlines, which is presumably what they want to do.”

“I think Harry’s book will be more controversial than the Netflix docuseries because the title is searingly honest. I imagine the royals were a bit sad when they heard the name. It’s sad that that's how he has felt all his life. It’s sad, but what can they do about it?

"It's the way the Royal family works, but it's also a way quite a lot of families work quite a lot, such as the farming community. In life, it's not as if he didn't have a role.”

"It’s just he wasn’t going to be King and I’m not sure he wanted to be that. But clearly, he is a wounded man. And he's going to explain the state of his mental health and how he feels his life has gone. I think it will also show that he's found peace now, which is great. People still have great affection for Harry,” Jamie added.

"He was always a favourite amongst the public and hopefully he will regain that popularity,” she added.