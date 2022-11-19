 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Quentin Tarantino recalls reason of not having ‘Man-to-Man Talk’ with Harvey Weinstein

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Quentin Tarantino recalls reason of not having ‘Man-to-Man Talk’ with Harvey Weinstein
Quentin Tarantino recalls reason of not having ‘Man-to-Man Talk’ with Harvey Weinstein

Quentin Tarantino recently appeared as guest on Chris Wallace’s HBO Max series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace as a part of his press tour for the promotion of his new book, Cinema Speculation

The host pressed Tarantino on his relationship with Harvey Weinstein, who is a disgraced film producer and has worked with Tarantino on nine movies. 

The two cut the ties amid Weinstein’s downfall in October 2017 over sexual harassment and assault.

Tarantino admitted that in the past he was aware of Weinstein’s behavior to some extent, but he ensured to Wallace that he never knew such behavior included sexual assault.

“I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino said. “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.’ To tell you the truth, I chalked it up to a ‘Mad Men’-era version of the boss chasing the secretary around the desk. I’m not saying that’s ok. That’s how I heard it… in that category. There was never any talk of rape or anything like that.”

Tarantino continued, “The reason I didn’t [say something to Weinstein] was because that’s a real hard conversation to have. I felt it was pathetic. I felt what he was doing was pathetic and I didn’t want to deal with his pathetic-ness.”

“I didn’t think it was, ‘Ok, you do this for me or you’re not going to get this movie.’ I never heard any actresses say anything like that,” Tarantino concluded.

He added, “It was just you know, ‘Don’t get in the back of a limo with him.’ It was easy to compartmentalize that to some degree. Anyway, I feel bad about. What I feel bad about is I feel bad that I did not have a man-to-man talk with him about it.”

Back in 2017 Tarantino revealed that ex girlfriend Mira Sorvino confided in him about Weinstein’s sexual harassment. “I knew enough to do more than I did,” the director said at the time. 

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson ‘hurt’ by break-up with Kim Kardashian, he ‘craves stability’

Pete Davidson ‘hurt’ by break-up with Kim Kardashian, he ‘craves stability’
Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle afraid ahead of US visit

Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle afraid ahead of US visit
Simon Cowell admits he still rides bike without helmet after life threatening accidents

Simon Cowell admits he still rides bike without helmet after life threatening accidents

Harry, Meghan to ‘dominate the headlines’ by the end of this year

Harry, Meghan to ‘dominate the headlines’ by the end of this year
Nicki Minaj drops the World Cup song with Myriam and Maluma

Nicki Minaj drops the World Cup song with Myriam and Maluma
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner are selling their Miami mansion

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner are selling their Miami mansion
King Charles bans foie gras at palaces

King Charles bans foie gras at palaces
Eva Mendes fuels marriage speculations, calls Ryan Gosling her ‘husband’

Eva Mendes fuels marriage speculations, calls Ryan Gosling her ‘husband’
King Charles III to ignore Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex’s wedding present

King Charles III to ignore Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex’s wedding present
Prince William ‘planted lies’ about Prince Harry’s mental health woes

Prince William ‘planted lies’ about Prince Harry’s mental health woes
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones commemorate 22 years together

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones commemorate 22 years together
BTS Jungkook to perform 'Dreamers' at FIFA World Cup Qatar opening ceremony

BTS Jungkook to perform 'Dreamers' at FIFA World Cup Qatar opening ceremony