 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Reuters

Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives

By
Reuters

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives
Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives

LAS VEGAS: An "incredibly nervous" Adele kicked off her delayed Las Vegas concerts on Friday, 10 months after she angered fans by postponing the shows at the last minute.

People who attended the chart-topper's first "Weekends with Adele" show at Caesars Palace said they were thrilled to finally see the Grammy-winning singer live on stage and seemed to forgive her for the postponement. The audience greeted her with a standing ovation.

"Thank you for coming back to me," the singer said, according to video posted on social media.

Fans in the crowd said the show felt intimate and they were moved by her performance of hits including "Hello" and "Easy on Me".

"I SWEAR ADELE JUST PUT ON ONE OF THE BEST CONCERTS IVE EVER WITNESSED IN MY LIFE," one Twitter user wrote.

The British singer faced a backlash in January, when in a tearful video she apologised to fans saying she could not perform the shows as half her crew was sick with COVID-19 and the pandemic had caused delivery delays.

She said her team had "tried absolutely everything" but it had "been impossible to finish the show". The concerts were due to begin the next day and some fans were making their way to Nevada when they got the news.

On Thursday night, the singer-songwriter shared a picture of herself on Instagram during a rehearsal against a backdrop of childhood photos.

"I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited ... I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job," she wrote.

The 34-year-old Briton is scheduled to play in Vegas through March.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton set to receive another honour

Kate Middleton set to receive another honour
Princess Andre copies Katie Price in stunning pouty selfie

Princess Andre copies Katie Price in stunning pouty selfie
Prince William refuses to back a winner for I'm A Celeb

Prince William refuses to back a winner for I'm A Celeb
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forcing ‘giant headaches’ with rewrite calls

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forcing ‘giant headaches’ with rewrite calls
Aaron Carter's fiancée blames his manager for ‘using’ late star: ‘He used him in life’

Aaron Carter's fiancée blames his manager for ‘using’ late star: ‘He used him in life’
Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘all new platforms’

Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘all new platforms’
Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after confirming Pete Davidson's romance

Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after confirming Pete Davidson's romance
Madonna spends $100,000 on cosmetic procedures, says surgeon

Madonna spends $100,000 on cosmetic procedures, says surgeon

Kim Kardashian accused of being ‘insecure’ of ex Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski relationship

Kim Kardashian accused of being ‘insecure’ of ex Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski relationship
Dominic West suggests to feature Charles’ breakdance moment in ‘The Crown’

Dominic West suggests to feature Charles’ breakdance moment in ‘The Crown’
Adele may leave music after Las Vegas residency: ‘Her heart just isn’t in it’

Adele may leave music after Las Vegas residency: ‘Her heart just isn’t in it’
Who will perform at opening ceremony of Qatar World Cup?

Who will perform at opening ceremony of Qatar World Cup?