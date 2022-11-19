Bradley Cooper walks hand in hand with daughter Lea amid Irina Shayk rumoured reunion

New pictures of Bradley Cooper and his daughter, Lea, have surfaced on social media and fans cannot stop gushing over them.

In the pictures, shared on DailyMail, Friday the Nightmare Alley actor, 47, is seen guiding his adorable five-year-old through the bustling streets of New York City ahead of the weekend

The Silver Linings Playbook actor kept his look casual and simple for his brief outing to pick up his daughter.

The Hangover star shares Lea De Seine with Russian model, Irina Shayk, and the two stars have seemingly refueled a possible romance following their split in 2019.



Bradley looked dapper as he slipped into a pair of light, tan-coloured cargo pants and donned colorful blue sneakers to complete his overall ensemble for the day.



In his free hand, the star easily carried Lea's small backpack for her as they strolled through a few blocks in Manhattan.



Photo credits|: DailyMail

While Lea was also dressed warmly for the afternoon and was seen wearing a plaid, puffer jacket, and a red beanie with the word, Love, embroidered on the front in various colors.

Bradley and Irina welcomed Lea to the world in 2017. However, two years later, the couple chose to end their relationship while still focusing on positively co-parenting their daughter.

Earlier this year in August, the two stars took a tropical family vacation and the stunning model shared the memorable snaps on her main Instagram page.

Throughout November, Bradley and Irina have been spotted on additional outings together in the big apple.

A source close to the pair opened up to People and stated, 'Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him.'

The insider further explained that they were both 'single' and are 'hanging out more together.'

'Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad,' the source informed the entertainment outlet. 'She would like for them to be back together.'