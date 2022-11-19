 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski, as a single mother, shares a glimpse into her morning routine

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski, as a single mother, shares a glimpse into her morning routine
Emily Ratajkowski, as a single mother, shares a glimpse into her morning routine

Emily Ratajkowski has recently given a peek into her morning routine as a single mother to an 18-month-old son amid rumoured link-up with Pete Davidson.

“Well, I have a son – he wakes me up!” said the model in a new interview with Vogue UK this month.

Emily, who split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, revealed that she did not have a nanny in the morning to help her with the baby.

“The first thing I do is change his diaper and get him fed, and then I have coffee and stare at him while he eats,” noted the 31-year-old.

However, Emily also gives some time to her skin in the morning after taking care of her baby.

“Once that's done, I take care of my skin. I have gotten a lot better at being good with my skin,” mentioned the Gone Girl actress.

Recalling her early 20s, Emily told magazine that she was careless about her skincare and now in her 30s, the model has a “whole routine” including sunscreen, toner and moisturizer.

“Then I get dressed – hopefully quickly, because my closet is relatively organised, and then I'm out the door,” stated Emily.

Currently, the actress as well as the model is living a new apartment in NYC after parting ways with Sebastian.

Earlier, Emily was reportedly linked to Brad Pitt and later DJ Orazio Rispo.

More From Entertainment:

Richard Gere's wife Alejandra Silva posts incredibly rare photo of baby son

Richard Gere's wife Alejandra Silva posts incredibly rare photo of baby son
James Arthur’s first video with newborn daughter receives massive love

James Arthur’s first video with newborn daughter receives massive love
Kendall Jenner sets hearts racing in alluring pictures

Kendall Jenner sets hearts racing in alluring pictures
Will Smith drops rare BTS look of ‘WILD’ makeup from ‘Emancipation’

Will Smith drops rare BTS look of ‘WILD’ makeup from ‘Emancipation’
King Charles decides to take big steps to reshape monarchy for new era?

King Charles decides to take big steps to reshape monarchy for new era?
Bradley Cooper walks hand in hand with daughter Lea amid Irina Shayk rumoured reunion

Bradley Cooper walks hand in hand with daughter Lea amid Irina Shayk rumoured reunion

Top Gun star Glen Powell says Tom Cruise almost 'killed' him

Top Gun star Glen Powell says Tom Cruise almost 'killed' him
Danniella Westbrook ready to fly abroad for another TWO face surgeries

Danniella Westbrook ready to fly abroad for another TWO face surgeries
Prince Harry, Meghan not forced to leave royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan not forced to leave royal family
Kate Middleton set to receive another honour

Kate Middleton set to receive another honour
Leonardo DiCaprio on what he learned from Martin Scorsese as an actor

Leonardo DiCaprio on what he learned from Martin Scorsese as an actor
Paris Hilton unveils the first look of her tell-all memoir’s cover on social media: Photo

Paris Hilton unveils the first look of her tell-all memoir’s cover on social media: Photo