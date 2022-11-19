Nooreh Shehroze Sabzwari’s adorable interaction with sister steals the show

Nooreh Shehroze asks Syeda Zahra to give her a 'Hi-five'

Nooreh Shehroze Sabzwari looks beautiful as she shares a beautiful interaction with younger sister Syeda Zahra.

In an adorable video shared by Galaxy Lollywood, Zahra, dressed up in a pink outfit is seen relaxing in her element while Nooreh tries to give her a ‘Hi-five’ dressed in white. Zahra stares right into the camera in amazement and Nooreh smiles. The captivating moment has gained all the attention of social media and netizens are gushing over the sweet interaction.





Earlier, Syra in an interview said that she is fond of institution of marriage. She has always liked the idea of companionship and she is certain that somewhere in her future she will consider getting married again.

She was last seen in Sinf-e-Aahan alongside Yumna Zaidi, Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan and Dananeer Mobeen.