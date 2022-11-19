 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner's ex -BFF Jordyn Woods stands out in black catsuit as she steps out in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Kylie Jenners ex-BFF Jordyn Woods stands out in black catsuit as she steps out in Hollywood
Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods stands out in black catsuit as she steps out in Hollywood

Jordyn Woods looked stylish as she enjoyed a lavish meal at Catch Steak in West Hollywood with her mother.

The TV personality and socialite, 25, showed off her impeccable style in a black skin-tight catsuit.

The model looked out of this world as she completed the stylish ensemble with a blue denim jacket and a pair of heeled boots.

Jordyn accessorised with dazzling silver jewellery, while carrying a white Chanel handbag and a shopping bag.

The former best friend of Kylie Jenner sported a bronzed makeup palette that enhanvced her natural features, teamed with a glossy nude lip.

Earlier this month, Jordyn recently shared a photo collection of herself posing in a Minnesota Timberwolves shirt in support of her beau and professional basketball player, Karl-Anthony Towns.

The couple began dating in May 2020 but officially went public with their relationship later that year in September.

The two initially had known each other and been friends for many years until their friendship turned romantic.

During an interview on Peace Of Mind With Taraji, Karl explained that Jordyn has been a huge supporter in his life after his mother's passing. The model also experienced the loss of her own father.

More From Entertainment:

Aubrey O'Day seen with Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for a night out

Aubrey O'Day seen with Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for a night out
Prince William dodges question about Mike Tindall

Prince William dodges question about Mike Tindall
Pierce Brosnan sons Paris and Dylan reflect on nepotism in Hollywood

Pierce Brosnan sons Paris and Dylan reflect on nepotism in Hollywood
Ryan Reynolds on how Hugh Jackman helped him for his musical role in Spirited movie

Ryan Reynolds on how Hugh Jackman helped him for his musical role in Spirited movie
Emily Ratajkowski, as a single mother, shares a glimpse into her morning routine

Emily Ratajkowski, as a single mother, shares a glimpse into her morning routine
Richard Gere's wife Alejandra Silva posts incredibly rare photo of baby son

Richard Gere's wife Alejandra Silva posts incredibly rare photo of baby son
James Arthur’s first video with newborn daughter receives massive love

James Arthur’s first video with newborn daughter receives massive love
Kendall Jenner sets hearts racing in alluring pictures

Kendall Jenner sets hearts racing in alluring pictures
Will Smith drops rare BTS look of ‘WILD’ makeup from ‘Emancipation’

Will Smith drops rare BTS look of ‘WILD’ makeup from ‘Emancipation’
King Charles decides to take big steps to reshape monarchy for new era?

King Charles decides to take big steps to reshape monarchy for new era?
Bradley Cooper walks hand in hand with daughter Lea amid Irina Shayk rumoured reunion

Bradley Cooper walks hand in hand with daughter Lea amid Irina Shayk rumoured reunion

Top Gun star Glen Powell says Tom Cruise almost 'killed' him

Top Gun star Glen Powell says Tom Cruise almost 'killed' him