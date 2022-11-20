 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds knows life with fourth baby is 'gonna be nuts'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Ryan Reynolds is 'very excited' about having another baby with wife Blake Lively.

The couple walked on the red carpet of the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles this week, where Reynolds was set to receive a special honour.

As he spoke about the joy of welcoming his fourth child with Lively, Reynolds admitted: "We're very excited."

"You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it," he quipped.

He acknowledged that having four children under the age of 10 is "gonna be nuts," but all of their daughters "love" that they are going to have another sibling.

Delivering a loved-up message for his wife while receiving the award, Reynolds spoke:

"​​I get to spend my days working with my favorite actor of all, my wife, Blake. You're the greatest ghostwriter in Hollywood history. You have literally authored me into this moment," he insisted. "And I know ultimately, and I don't want to get too romantic here, but I know ultimately we're all just a bunch of screaming meat suits, clinging to a rock, hurling through space."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle mocked for failing to get GQ Award

Meghan Markle mocked for failing to get GQ Award

Prince Harry book is 'Pulitzer Prize-winning stuff': 'Would make interesting sit in'

Prince Harry book is 'Pulitzer Prize-winning stuff': 'Would make interesting sit in'
Matthew Perry believed 'Friends' could fix drug addiction: 'It did not'

Matthew Perry believed 'Friends' could fix drug addiction: 'It did not'
Queen Consort Camilla's diamond a reminder of colonial era's past

Queen Consort Camilla's diamond a reminder of colonial era's past

King Charles unlikely to honour the promise Queen made to his brother

King Charles unlikely to honour the promise Queen made to his brother

Johnny Depp who mocked King Charles ignores UK royals on social media

Johnny Depp who mocked King Charles ignores UK royals on social media

Mexico's 'Black Panther' star fights racism at home

Mexico's 'Black Panther' star fights racism at home
Taylor Swift ticket snafu turns up regulatory heat on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift ticket snafu turns up regulatory heat on Ticketmaster
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could take big U-turn amid backlash?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could take big U-turn amid backlash?
Keke Palmer gets on board with 'Hawkeye' director Bert for action comedy film 'Moxie'

Keke Palmer gets on board with 'Hawkeye' director Bert for action comedy film 'Moxie'
BTS V goes completely nude on social media?: Check out his astonishing story

BTS V goes completely nude on social media?: Check out his astonishing story
Actor Yeo Jin Goo sets the record straight about his friendship with BTS Jungkook

Actor Yeo Jin Goo sets the record straight about his friendship with BTS Jungkook