Sam Smith reveals their most ‘embarrassing’ tattoo

Sam Smith loves getting tattoos, and they’ll get it even on a whim.



The Grammy Winner, appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, November 17, 2022, where they opened up about the tattoos they’ve gotten. The singer admitted to have “over 30 tattoos now,” via People Magazine.

“When I was a very overemotional late teen, I got the word 'alone' on my arm. How embarrassing is that?" they said, eliciting "aw"s from the live audience. "No, it's OK, I'm fine. But I'm a weirdo for getting that. So, I got a duck on top of that. The duck isn't alone.”

Smith admitted, "I'm quite reckless, and just on the day, I'm like... 'Just go for it. Just do it.' Because I've got so many bad ones that I just don't care anymore."

Whether they will stop getting tattoos in the future or not, Sam quipped, "When I'm 70, I think I'll get one on my face.”

“Through my life, I'm just gonna fill up and then when I hit my 70th birthday, I'll get something here probably," Smith said, pointing to their left cheek. They noted it would be something "small."

"And then 80th will be like, 'Woah!'" Smith added.

Most recently, Smith had a puffer fish inked on their left forearm, and they also raved about a "sexy strawberry" they have displayed on their thigh, "She's in heels and fishnets, and she's got a bra on. It's great."

Hudson, 41, shared that she always wanted to be a tattoo artist if singing didn't work out, and she even offered to give Smith a tattoo, for which they were game.

"You've got to tattoo me one day. I would love it. If you need someone to try it out on, I will be your first," Smith said.

Sam Smith announced that their LP Gloria will be released on January 27, 2023.