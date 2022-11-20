 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
Web Desk

Prince William says it is 'tricky' to support Mike Tindall on controversial show

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Prince William kept a neutral stance when asked if his brother-in-law, Mike Tindall, would win on show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

The Prince of Wales kept mum when asked about his thoughts about cousin Zara Tindall's husband during his latest visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire today.

During his chat with player Corporal Rachael Howes, William admitted answering who will win the show is a bit 'tricky.'

Ms Howes reveals: "I asked him who he wanted to win, Lioness Jill Scott or his relative Mike Tindall."

"That’s a tricky one," William smiled, refraining from giving out an answer.

This comes after Tindall admitted embarrasing incident with mother-in-law Princess Anne and shared other royal anecdotes.

