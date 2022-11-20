 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Jeffrey Epstein wanted the Firm’s riches in exchange for Prince Andrew?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

File Footage

Prince Andrew was reportedly a pawn in Jeffrey Epstein's grand plan of extorting money out of the British Royal Family.

These revelations have been made by financial advisor John Bryan in his most recent admission to the Daily Mail.

He started by highlighting the ‘ultimate aim’ Jeffrey Epstein had for Prince Andrew and warned it included a blackmail assault on the monarch at the time, Queen Elizabeth, in order to bag money.

Mr Bryan began everything by admitting, “People always ask how Epstein made his money. He was supposed to be this tax wizard. But it was all a con.”

“He blackmailed rich men and then made them pay to avoid scandal. He made hundreds of millions of dollars this way.”

“Epstein tried to lure Andrew into his web, but I believe his ultimate mark was the Queen.”

“I believe Andrew is innocent. If he genuinely was involved in 'orgies' as has been alleged, then Epstein would have used that to try and bribe the Queen into paying out millions to protect her family. Andrew has never had any money. The Queen was the one with money.”

“I truly believe Epstein was going after her but Andrew never gave him the ammunition to do so.”

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid fuel romance rumors with latest NYC outing

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid fuel romance rumors with latest NYC outing

BTS' Jungkook official soundtrack 'Dreamers' for FIFA World Cup 2022 out now: Listen

BTS' Jungkook official soundtrack 'Dreamers' for FIFA World Cup 2022 out now: Listen
Britney Spears’ ex-assistant reveals she writes letters to the singer post-freedom

Britney Spears’ ex-assistant reveals she writes letters to the singer post-freedom
Pierce Brosnan son admits confusion whether to follow dad's footsteps

Pierce Brosnan son admits confusion whether to follow dad's footsteps

Ashley Greene has a 'Twilight' 'family reunion' in latest post

Ashley Greene has a 'Twilight' 'family reunion' in latest post
Prince Harry ‘thrilled’ to see former girlfriend Chelsy Davy: report

Prince Harry ‘thrilled’ to see former girlfriend Chelsy Davy: report
Prince Andrew seeking help from Bahrain in 'secret trip' for crisis at home: Report

Prince Andrew seeking help from Bahrain in 'secret trip' for crisis at home: Report
King Charles 'breaks promise' to dying Queen about brother Edward?

King Charles 'breaks promise' to dying Queen about brother Edward?
Watch: BTS' Jungkook shares cover image of Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack 'Dreamers'

Watch: BTS' Jungkook shares cover image of Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack 'Dreamers'
Kate Middleton: From happy childhood to royal romance

Kate Middleton: From happy childhood to royal romance
Chris Hemsworth didn't get surprised amid ominous health warning

Chris Hemsworth didn't get surprised amid ominous health warning
Sam Smith reveals their most ‘embarrassing’ tattoo

Sam Smith reveals their most ‘embarrassing’ tattoo