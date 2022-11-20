 
Sunday Nov 20 2022
Web Desk

Do Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need to crawl back to King Charles’?

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Royal experts have just addressed the possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever thinking to return to the fold

Royal expert and commentator Angela Levin made these admissions about the Sussexes in her interview with Express UK.

She started by pointing towards the couple ‘never returning’ because, “I think they would have to apologize profusely, which I don’t know if they would do.”

“I personally don’t think they will be able to, but if they find that people are not buying their stories — I mean, I don’t know how many more stories you can tell about your life — who knows, they might come back," Ms Levin also added.

Before concluding she also warned, “I don’t think they would come crawling back. I don’t think they would be welcome in this country either, because it would mean that they failed, really.”

