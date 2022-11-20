 
Sunday Nov 20 2022
King Charles disgraced aide received £60k payout after ‘cash for honours’ scandal

King Charles III's aide reportedly received a £60,000 pay-off when he stepped down from his charity following a cash-for-honours scandal.

Disgraced aide, Michael Fawcett, in addition to his three-figure salary reportedly got his hands on £190,000 in the last five months as chief executive of The Prince Foundation.

The new accounts show that Fawcett got £59,582, including £21,923 of holiday pay, plus £877 of pension contributions.

The Mail had reported that the aide offered to support a wealthy Saudi donor obtain a knighthood and British citizenship.

Following the backlash, the aide was forced to resign from his position.

Met Police however recently claimed that the probe into the scandal has progressed.

As the accounts show that an additional £1,200 for ‘independent legal advice was provided by the foundation.

