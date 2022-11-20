WATCH: New Zealand's Tim Southee takes hat-trick against India

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee gestures during the Black Caps' second T20I fixture in the three-match T20I series against India in Mount Maunganui, on November 20, 2022. — Twitter/ICC

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee picked up the second hat-trick of his T20I career against India on Sunday during the second fixture of the three-match fixture.

The right-armer claimed the hat-trick on the third, fourth, and fifth ball in the final over of the first innings in the second T20I of the series.

Southee’s wickets included Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar.

The hat-trick helped Southee finish with figures of 3-34 in four overs.

Southee also took a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2010 in Auckland.

Meanwhile, the star of India’s batting was Suryakumar Yadav who scored a memorable century for his side.

The explosive right-hander played an unbeaten 111-run knock in just 51 balls, with the help of 11 fours and seven sixes.

“In T20 cricket a hundred was really special, but it was also important for me to bat till the end. We needed a score of 190-195 and happy we got there. We had a word in the 16th over that we wanted to take it deep with only Hooda and Washington to follow,” Yadav said after the end of the first innings.

“I've been doing the same thing in the nets and all practice sessions,” he added.

It must be noted that heavy rain in Wellington forced the cancellation of the opening T20I between New Zealand and India on Friday without a ball being bowled.

The third match of the series is on November 22 in Napier.

The Blacks Caps then host India for three one-day internationals in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.

Both sides are looking to bounce back after being knocked out of last week's semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

India have rested stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the New Zealand tour while head coach Rahul Dravid also sits out, with VVS Laxman, head of India's National Cricket Academy, in charge.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya captains the T20 side with Shikhar Dhawan taking over as skipper for the one-day internationals.