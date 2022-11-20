 
sports
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
SDSports desk

WATCH: New Zealand's Tim Southee takes hat-trick against India

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee gestures during the Black Caps second T20I fixture in the three-match T20I series against India in Mount Maunganui, on November 20, 2022. — Twitter/ICC
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee gestures during the Black Caps' second T20I fixture in the three-match T20I series against India in Mount Maunganui, on November 20, 2022. — Twitter/ICC

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee picked up the second hat-trick of his T20I career against India on Sunday during the second fixture of the three-match fixture.

The right-armer claimed the hat-trick on the third, fourth, and fifth ball in the final over of the first innings in the second T20I of the series.

Southee’s wickets included Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar.

The hat-trick helped Southee finish with figures of 3-34 in four overs.

Southee also took a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2010 in Auckland.

Meanwhile, the star of India’s batting was Suryakumar Yadav who scored a memorable century for his side.

The explosive right-hander played an unbeaten 111-run knock in just 51 balls, with the help of 11 fours and seven sixes.

“In T20 cricket a hundred was really special, but it was also important for me to bat till the end. We needed a score of 190-195 and happy we got there. We had a word in the 16th over that we wanted to take it deep with only Hooda and Washington to follow,” Yadav said after the end of the first innings.

“I've been doing the same thing in the nets and all practice sessions,” he added.

It must be noted that heavy rain in Wellington forced the cancellation of the opening T20I between New Zealand and India on Friday without a ball being bowled.

The third match of the series is on November 22 in Napier.

The Blacks Caps then host India for three one-day internationals in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.

Both sides are looking to bounce back after being knocked out of last week's semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

India have rested stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the New Zealand tour while head coach Rahul Dravid also sits out, with VVS Laxman, head of India's National Cricket Academy, in charge.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya captains the T20 side with Shikhar Dhawan taking over as skipper for the one-day internationals.

More From Sports:

Cristiano Ronaldo is in 'spectacular' form, says Portugal's Neves

Cristiano Ronaldo is in 'spectacular' form, says Portugal's Neves
'Two goats': Fans go crazy over Ronaldo and Messi's collaboration

'Two goats': Fans go crazy over Ronaldo and Messi's collaboration
'Nation's asset': Mohammad Rizwan expresses grief over demise of Maulana Rafi Usmani

'Nation's asset': Mohammad Rizwan expresses grief over demise of Maulana Rafi Usmani
FIFA President Infantino lambasts World Cup 'hypocrites'

FIFA President Infantino lambasts World Cup 'hypocrites'
High stakes for Qatar as World Cup starts

High stakes for Qatar as World Cup starts
Messi does light training away from Argentina team

Messi does light training away from Argentina team
France striker Karim Benzema out of World Cup with injury

France striker Karim Benzema out of World Cup with injury
Last minute recruits in Qatar highlight World Cup security issues

Last minute recruits in Qatar highlight World Cup security issues
Why made-in-Pakistan footballs always win FIFA World Cup

Why made-in-Pakistan footballs always win FIFA World Cup
Pakistan can qualify for FIFA World Cup if team selected on merit, says former captain

Pakistan can qualify for FIFA World Cup if team selected on merit, says former captain
FIFA World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

FIFA World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?
WATCH: Sania Mirza, Shoaib seen together in show clip for first time since divorce rumours

WATCH: Sania Mirza, Shoaib seen together in show clip for first time since divorce rumours