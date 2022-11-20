 
Sunday Nov 20 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming 'hate figures'

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a warning amid fears they are falling into traps as hate figures with their new political moves.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer offered these charges in his interview with the Daily Express.

He began by admitting, “I think that the problems that she in particular in that interview but also Harry was that they struck the wrong tone.”

“They struck a divided tone that embroiled them in the culture wars and - I don't particularly like this term 'woke' - she said in her podcast this week that she was happy to embrace that term.”

“I think they did fall into a bit of a trap and they have become hate figures from the conservative side of politics because they are seen as advocates of a more liberal agenda.”

“And I'm not sure we can say that's the case of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Queen Consort and Councillors of Essex whilst they do make important campaigning points about things that they would like to see changed in our society.”

