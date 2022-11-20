Ahsan Iqbal wishes for 'CPEC-style' economic relations with Saudi Arabia

Ahsan Iqbal, the minister of planning, development and special initiatives, addressing Pakistani community at Pakistan's consulate in Jeddah on November 20, 2022. — Twitter/@betterpakistan

Joint investment offer by Pakistan govt made to China and Saudi.

"News about Pakistan defaulting not true," Ahsan Iqbal.

Minister says govt saved country from defaulting in six months.

JEDDAH: Ahsan Iqbal, the minister of planning, development and special initiatives, Sunday expressed Pakistan's wish to establish [China–Pakistan Economic Corridor] CPEC-style economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia as well.

Addressing the Pakistani community at Pakistan's consulate in Jeddah, the minister said: "We want to establish CPEC-style economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia as well. Based on CPEC, a joint investment offer has been made to China and Saudi Arabia."

The minister further said that news regarding the country defaulting are not true and shared that the government has reinitiated CPEC after the PTI messed it up.



"There is no truth in the lies PTI has spread. [The government] saved the country from defaulting in six months," Ahsan said speaking at the occasion.



The minister further added that the Pakistan's economy was at stake due to the previous government's poor policies. The incumbent government improved the state of economy by adhering to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) policies.

Criticising the PTI for the instigating political chaos in the country, the minister said: "The nation is at each other's throats due to PTI. Their entire narrative is based on lies and hatred."

Ahsan, when commenting on the party's intentions to undermine the coalition government, said that attempts were made to sabotage Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's efforts to bring in aid for flood affectees.

"PTI is running an organised campaign of lies. However, this is no time for politics; in fact, it is the time to united the nation," the minister said addressing the Pakistani community in the Saudi city.

Ahsan emphasised on the significance of overseas Pakistanis referring to them as strategic partners.

"Overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset for the country. An insurance scheme will be introduced for them," he said addressing the diplomatic event's attendees.