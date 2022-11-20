Brad Pitt describes ‘Babylon’ director Damien Chazelle ‘one of the greats’

Brad Pitt reflected on his working experience with filmmaker Damien Chazelle on the upcoming epic period dramedy, Babylon.

The Bullet Train star, 58, attended an advance screening of his new movie in New York city on Wednesday. During a post-film Q&A session, Pitt shared that he feels lucky to work with some of the great filmmakers naming Chazelle one of them.

Speaking at the event, the Troy star shared, “I still marvel how much this man [Chazelle] got in one shot.”

Pitt continued, “I’ve never quite seen it. I’ve been really fortunate to work with some of the great filmmakers, and I already consider Damien Chazelle one of the greats.”

The Fight Club star shared the first time he read screenplay of the film and said, “something spectacular, a very visceral read. It’s extreme, it’s big, it’s bawdy, and at the same time underneath it, there’s just real heart and need for meaning.”

“None of us really matter in it,” Pitt said of his character. “But we’re all a piece, a little piece of this art of storytelling, and I feel pretty damn honored.”

Babylon cast includes Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart, and Tobey Maguire. The film will release on December 23.