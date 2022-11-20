 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 20 2022
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan resumes shoot for 'Dunki', fans spot him at supermarket in Jeddah

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Dunki is set to release on December 22, 2023
'Dunki' is set to release on December 22, 2023

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh, who will be starring in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki, has been spotted shooting for the film at a supermarket in Jeddah.

Fans spotted SRK at the Jeddah water front. He looked dapper as he wore a leather jacket with denim jeans along with a cap. The actor was surrounded by his crew members.

Dunki is a film written by Rajkumar Hirani, Kanika Dhillon and Abhijeet Joshi. Previously, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor announced this venture, wrote: “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually, main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.”

This film is also going to mark as Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with actress Taapsee Pannu.

Moreover, Khan will be starring Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 25, 2023, reports PinkVilla. 

