Prince Andrew planning to ‘flee’ to Bahrain amid royal exile?

file footage

Prince Andrew may be planning to flee to Bahrain as he continues to be iced out by the British royal family, especially with King Charles as the monarch, with political activists slamming him for his ‘toxic’ tied to the Gulf state.

This latest tirade of criticism against the disgraced Duke of York comes just days after he reportedly took a luxury vacation to Bahrain last week as a ‘personal guest’ of the Bahrain royal family.

As per The Sun, Prince Andrew was the subject of a scathing attack by Sayed Ahmed Al Wadaei of the Bahrain Institute for Rights & Democracy, who criticised the British royal for meeting with Bahrain’s police force on many occasions despite its ‘record of violence’.

Wadaei also made an explosive claim, saying that Prince Andrew “considered fleeing to Bahrain when his relationship with Epstein first came to light.”

“This reflects how deep his disgraceful relationship is with Bahrain’s corrupt dictatorship,” he said.

An insider also told The Sun that Prince Andrew ‘could have a new home and life in Bahrain’ if he is ‘not wanted in the UK’.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Andrew has famously been to Bahrain many times over the years; he visited King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s second son Sheikh Abdullah in 2014, opened a UK naval base in 2018, and visited the country twice in 2019 as well.