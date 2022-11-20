 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 20 2022
Kalki Koechlin says it was 'frustrating' being stereotyped as a home-breaker and 'psycho'

Kalki Koechlin says it was 'frustrating' being stereotyped as a home-breaker and 'psycho'

Kalki Koechlin talked about being stereotyped for her roles on her own BBC Podcast Kalki Presents My Indian Life. Kalki shared that she was frustrated of being stereotyped as a home-breaker and 'psycho', as reported by Hindustan Times.

Kalki talked to actor Rytasha Rathore about being typecasted in movies. Kalki revealed that she was approached by a director with a role of a 'psycho' and he said that she would enjoy the role.

Kalki said, "I can kind of relate to being the sidekick, the best friend who is funny but annoying or just somebody who is not very like-able or a home-breaker or ready to mess up the plot. It has been frustrating.”

She further added, "I remember a director once approached me for a role saying 'you are going to love this role because it is about a psycho. You know she is like drinking and really messed up in the head...' So yes, I relate to being stereotyped."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kalki will be seen next in the film Goldfish.

