 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Camila Cabello and BLACKPINK Jisoo have a duet together during Born Pink tour

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Camila Cabello and BLACKPINK Jisoo have a duet together during Born Pink tour

Camila Cabello and BLACKPINK Jisoo got onstage together during BLACKPINK's Los Angeles leg of the Born Pink tour.

On November 19, BLACKPINK's concert at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles took place where it was announced that Camila Cabello will be making a special appearance.

According to Pinkvilla, the former Fifth Harmony member performed Liar with BLACKPINK member Jisoo.

The songstress had practiced their highly anticipated duet performance ahead of the concert. Liar has been part of Jisoo's solo segment ever since the world tour kicked off in October.

The collaboration had been manifested by Blinks (BLACKPINK's fans) since Cabello gave a shout-out to Jisoo on her Instagram stories for doing a cover of Liar. The Havana star wrote, "Get it girl."

Jisoo shared a behind-the-scenes picture with Cabello on her own Instagram story and wrote "Love youuuuuu" on it.

Camila Cabello and BLACKPINK Jisoo have a duet together during Born Pink tour


More From Entertainment:

Morgan Freeman and BTS Jungkook steal the show at 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Morgan Freeman and BTS Jungkook steal the show at 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Netflix movie 'Damsel' to be starred by Millie Bobby Brown: Find out the details

Netflix movie 'Damsel' to be starred by Millie Bobby Brown: Find out the details
Cardi B pays SPECIAL tribute to her son Wave: Check out

Cardi B pays SPECIAL tribute to her son Wave: Check out
Rafe Spall, Elize du Toit part ways after 12 years together

Rafe Spall, Elize du Toit part ways after 12 years together
Princess Beatrice reaction to Prince Andrew after his interview with Emily Maitlis: 'You have hurt our family'

Princess Beatrice reaction to Prince Andrew after his interview with Emily Maitlis: 'You have hurt our family'
Jungkook leaves a mark on audience as he performs ‘Dreamers’ at FIFA Worldcup Opening Ceremony

Jungkook leaves a mark on audience as he performs ‘Dreamers’ at FIFA Worldcup Opening Ceremony

Eva Longoria is ethereal in floor-length dress as she attends Global Gift Gala

Eva Longoria is ethereal in floor-length dress as she attends Global Gift Gala

Gigi Hadid goes glam in black denim pants as she steps outside in New York

Gigi Hadid goes glam in black denim pants as she steps outside in New York
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel proud to be honoured for 'heroic stand against royal racism’?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel proud to be honoured for 'heroic stand against royal racism’?
Prince Andrew planning to ‘flee’ to Bahrain amid royal exile?

Prince Andrew planning to ‘flee’ to Bahrain amid royal exile?
Prince Harry tipped to return to UK despite William’s disdain?

Prince Harry tipped to return to UK despite William’s disdain?
King Charles to ditch Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas tradition?

King Charles to ditch Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas tradition?