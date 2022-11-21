Camila Cabello and BLACKPINK Jisoo have a duet together during Born Pink tour

Camila Cabello and BLACKPINK Jisoo got onstage together during BLACKPINK's Los Angeles leg of the Born Pink tour.

On November 19, BLACKPINK's concert at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles took place where it was announced that Camila Cabello will be making a special appearance.

According to Pinkvilla, the former Fifth Harmony member performed Liar with BLACKPINK member Jisoo.

The songstress had practiced their highly anticipated duet performance ahead of the concert. Liar has been part of Jisoo's solo segment ever since the world tour kicked off in October.

The collaboration had been manifested by Blinks (BLACKPINK's fans) since Cabello gave a shout-out to Jisoo on her Instagram stories for doing a cover of Liar. The Havana star wrote, "Get it girl."

Jisoo shared a behind-the-scenes picture with Cabello on her own Instagram story and wrote "Love youuuuuu" on it.



