Monday Nov 21 2022
Nicole Kidman delights fans with her new pics in hot pink sweater

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Nicole Kidman has shared her new snaps to give fans the right idea for how to spend a weekend relaxing at home with family.

The American and Australian actress posted photographs of herself cuddling up with a large sloth plush toy, looking as serene as possible in hot pink sweater.

Keith Urban's wife captioned the photos: "Friday comforts [heart emoji] sloths."

The post attracted massive likes and hearts. Jamie Lee Curtis simply commented: "Need/want," while Zoe Saldana shared a string of heart-eyed emojis, as did many of her other fans. Another commented: "You're the cutest person. i love you so much."

