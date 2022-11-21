Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snub invite to spend Christmas with royal family claims author

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has snubbed an invite to spend Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham, claimed royal expert Katie Nicholl.



"Harry and Meghan have been invited for Christmas but it's our understanding that they won't be coming over to the UK, they will be spending the holiday season in California, the author told Entertainment Tonight.



She said the King would keep the Queen's Christmas tradition alive as "Christmas is always a really special time for the Royal Family where they traditionally come together."

"I think it's very clear that they are living and loving their lives in California and so, when people say to me do you ever think there is a way back for them?

"I think they don't want to come back. I think that interview makes it very clear that this is their new life.

"This is what it's all about for them."