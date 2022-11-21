 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snub invite to spend Christmas with royal family claims author

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snub invite to spend Christmas with royal family claims author

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has snubbed an invite to spend Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham, claimed royal expert Katie Nicholl.

"Harry and Meghan have been invited for Christmas but it's our understanding that they won't be coming over to the UK, they will be spending the holiday season in California, the author told Entertainment Tonight.

She said the King would keep the Queen's Christmas tradition alive as "Christmas is always a really special time for the Royal Family where they traditionally come together."

"I think it's very clear that they are living and loving their lives in California and so, when people say to me do you ever think there is a way back for them?

"I think they don't want to come back. I think that interview makes it very clear that this is their new life.

"This is what it's all about for them."

More From Entertainment:

UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds over David Beckham Qatar World Cup deal

UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds over David Beckham Qatar World Cup deal
Netflix '1899': All characters from the show unveiled

Netflix '1899': All characters from the show unveiled
Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-recording earns American Music Award

Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-recording earns American Music Award
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew at verge of getting banned

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew at verge of getting banned

King Charles refuses to attend event on Prince Andrew's invitation

King Charles refuses to attend event on Prince Andrew's invitation

'Wakanda' extends its Box-office reign In N.American theaters

'Wakanda' extends its Box-office reign In N.American theaters
Actor Michael J. Fox accepts honorary Oscar for Parkinson's advocacy

Actor Michael J. Fox accepts honorary Oscar for Parkinson's advocacy
Nicole Kidman delights fans with her new pics in hot pink sweater

Nicole Kidman delights fans with her new pics in hot pink sweater
Elon Musk reinstates Kanye West's Twitter account, rapper confirms in style

Elon Musk reinstates Kanye West's Twitter account, rapper confirms in style
Morgan Freeman and BTS Jungkook steal the show at 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Morgan Freeman and BTS Jungkook steal the show at 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Netflix movie 'Damsel' to be starred by Millie Bobby Brown: Find out the details

Netflix movie 'Damsel' to be starred by Millie Bobby Brown: Find out the details
Cardi B pays SPECIAL tribute to her son Wave: Check out

Cardi B pays SPECIAL tribute to her son Wave: Check out