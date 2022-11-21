 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Reuters

UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds over David Beckham Qatar World Cup deal

By
Reuters

Monday Nov 21, 2022

UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds over David Beckham Qatar World Cup deal
UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds over David Beckham Qatar World Cup deal

LONDON: A British comedian shredded 10,000 pounds ($11,900) in bank notes after giving the former England soccer captain David Beckham an ultimatum to pull out of his role as an ambassador for Qatar at the World Cup.

Beckham, who played for Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, is working for Qatar.

Joe Lycett said last week he would donate the money to charity if Beckham agreed to cut ties with the World Cup host or he would shred the money before the tournament began.

On Sunday, Lycett dressed in a rainbow dress, posted footage of him putting two stacks of 5-pound notes into a woodchipper.

Beckham has not publicly acknowledged or responded to the ultimatum.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-recording earns American Music Award

Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-recording earns American Music Award
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew at verge of getting banned

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew at verge of getting banned

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snub invite to spend Christmas with royal family claims author

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snub invite to spend Christmas with royal family claims author

King Charles refuses to attend event on Prince Andrew's invitation

King Charles refuses to attend event on Prince Andrew's invitation

'Wakanda' extends its Box-office reign In N.American theaters

'Wakanda' extends its Box-office reign In N.American theaters
Actor Michael J. Fox accepts honorary Oscar for Parkinson's advocacy

Actor Michael J. Fox accepts honorary Oscar for Parkinson's advocacy
Nicole Kidman delights fans with her new pics in hot pink sweater

Nicole Kidman delights fans with her new pics in hot pink sweater
Elon Musk reinstates Kanye West's Twitter account, rapper confirms in style

Elon Musk reinstates Kanye West's Twitter account, rapper confirms in style
Morgan Freeman and BTS Jungkook steal the show at 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Morgan Freeman and BTS Jungkook steal the show at 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Netflix movie 'Damsel' to be starred by Millie Bobby Brown: Find out the details

Netflix movie 'Damsel' to be starred by Millie Bobby Brown: Find out the details
Cardi B pays SPECIAL tribute to her son Wave: Check out

Cardi B pays SPECIAL tribute to her son Wave: Check out
Camila Cabello and BLACKPINK Jisoo have a duet together during Born Pink tour

Camila Cabello and BLACKPINK Jisoo have a duet together during Born Pink tour