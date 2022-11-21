UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds over David Beckham Qatar World Cup deal

LONDON: A British comedian shredded 10,000 pounds ($11,900) in bank notes after giving the former England soccer captain David Beckham an ultimatum to pull out of his role as an ambassador for Qatar at the World Cup.



Beckham, who played for Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, is working for Qatar.

Joe Lycett said last week he would donate the money to charity if Beckham agreed to cut ties with the World Cup host or he would shred the money before the tournament began.

On Sunday, Lycett dressed in a rainbow dress, posted footage of him putting two stacks of 5-pound notes into a woodchipper.

Beckham has not publicly acknowledged or responded to the ultimatum.