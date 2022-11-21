 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 21 2022
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan shares cool picture with Ajay Devgn from IFFI red carpet

Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan will be performing at the IFFI on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track
Kartik Aaryan will be performing at the IFFI on the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track

Kartik Aryan shares a cool picture with actor Ajay Devgn from the red carpet of 53rd International Film Festival India.

He also added a quirky caption to post which shows that he has been bitten by Devgn’s Drishyam 2 bug as he mentioned the name of his character in the caption.

In the picture, the two looked sharp as always. Both the stars wore suits to the red carpet.

Kartik’s post read: “Vijay Salgaonkar aur Rooh Baba ne 2 Oct ko Goa mein ek sath Paav bhaaji khaayi. Aur 3 oct ko Satsang karke Mumbai laut aaye. Ps - paav bhaaji bohot achhi thi.”

Ajay Devgn was present at the event for the special screening of his film Drishyam 2.

The film is a sequel to the 2015 Malayalam film by the same name starring actor Mohanlal. Drishyam was directed by Nishikant Kamat. The second sequel of the film has been directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be performing at the event on some of his hit songs including the title track of his hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

As per TimesofIndia, IFFI is nine-day festival that had a kickstart today with the presence of great actors Suniel Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan. The festival will continue till November 28.

