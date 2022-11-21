Gerard Pique relationship with Clara Chia turns bitter following split from Shakira

Gerard Pique’s love life has been in the spotlight since he parted ways with his longtime ladylove Shakira.

The Footballer who ignited his romance with Clara Chia is said to have sparked problems with his current girlfriend.

As reported by program Antena 3, "the relationship between Pique and Clara Chia isn't as perfect as they want us to think,” quoted Marca.

Weighing on the couple’s photo, they explained: "The couple leave a restaurant holding hands, but Clara Chia's face shows sadness.

"Pique holds her purse and seems to be telling her something, but she, with a frown, isn't even able to look at his face."

Meanwhile, Shakira has also been in different controversies since her break up with Gerard.

The Waka Waka hit-maker was spotted jumping the queue at a Halloween attraction called the Tower Of Terror in Barcelona.

A witness told Socialité: 'They began to separate everyone, and Shakira appeared with her children and two security agents and they sneaked in.

'Despite people crying out, Shakira doesn't flinch. The organisation said that they let in whoever they wanted," says the journalist.