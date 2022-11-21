 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Gerard Pique relationship with Clara Chia turns bitter following split from Shakira

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Gerard Pique relationship with Clara Chia turns bitter following split from Shakira
Gerard Pique relationship with Clara Chia turns bitter following split from Shakira

Gerard Pique’s love life has been in the spotlight since he parted ways with his longtime ladylove Shakira.

The Footballer who ignited his romance with Clara Chia is said to have sparked problems with his current girlfriend.

As reported by program Antena 3, "the relationship between Pique and Clara Chia isn't as perfect as they want us to think,” quoted Marca.

Weighing on the couple’s photo, they explained: "The couple leave a restaurant holding hands, but Clara Chia's face shows sadness. 

"Pique holds her purse and seems to be telling her something, but she, with a frown, isn't even able to look at his face."

Meanwhile, Shakira has also been in different controversies since her break up with Gerard. 

The Waka Waka hit-maker was spotted jumping the queue at a Halloween attraction called the Tower Of Terror in Barcelona.

A witness told Socialité: 'They began to separate everyone, and Shakira appeared with her children and two security agents and they sneaked in.

'Despite people crying out, Shakira doesn't flinch. The organisation said that they let in whoever they wanted," says the journalist.

More From Entertainment:

Prince George eyes Craig David’s Queen Platinum Jubilee outfit

Prince George eyes Craig David’s Queen Platinum Jubilee outfit
Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO

Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO
King Charles asked to take action against Meghan, Harry for challenging royal family's 'power structure'

King Charles asked to take action against Meghan, Harry for challenging royal family's 'power structure'
Sarah Ferguson’s scandal portrayed in ‘The Crown’ is ‘total fabrication’

Sarah Ferguson’s scandal portrayed in ‘The Crown’ is ‘total fabrication’
Britney Spears advised to follow Kim Kardashian to ‘be taken seriously’

Britney Spears advised to follow Kim Kardashian to ‘be taken seriously’
Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder honour Lionel Richie in impressive performance

Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder honour Lionel Richie in impressive performance
Elizabeth Debicki on ‘responsibility’ of recreating Princess Diana ‘powerful’ revenge dress

Elizabeth Debicki on ‘responsibility’ of recreating Princess Diana ‘powerful’ revenge dress

Meghan Markle steals more podcast air time than her guests, analysis reveals

Meghan Markle steals more podcast air time than her guests, analysis reveals

Elton John gets emotional at farewell concert in Los Angeles

Elton John gets emotional at farewell concert in Los Angeles
P!nk belts out a powerful tribute to Olivia Newton-John at AMAs

P!nk belts out a powerful tribute to Olivia Newton-John at AMAs
Meghan Markle ‘hounding’ Harry over King Charles’ snub: ‘Getting sick of it’

Meghan Markle ‘hounding’ Harry over King Charles’ snub: ‘Getting sick of it’
Pete Davidson needs to date ‘normal woman’ after Kim Kardashian split

Pete Davidson needs to date ‘normal woman’ after Kim Kardashian split