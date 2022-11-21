William, Kate to travel around Boston just after Harry, Meghan huge honour

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be marking their footprints in the US soon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's huge honour.

The couple is all geared up to visit Boston, marking their first US tour since 2014.

Kicking off their much-anticipated visit on November 30, the Prince and Princess of Wales will travel around the city to learn the locals’ history and ambitious attempts to combat the effects of climate change.

The mother of three will make an appearance at the Centre on the Developing Child at Harvard University which also collaborates with Kate’s own Centre for Early Childhood.

Meanwhile, Prince William’s Earth shot prize will be awarded to five winners each year for their efforts in environmental activism.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to receive the Ripple of Hope award on December 6 in New York.

The awards organiser Kerry Kennedy of the Robert F Kennedy Foundation, recently described the couple as ‘heroic’.

Recalling a speech by her late father in South Africa in 1966, she told E! Confidencial: “He also spoke of moral courage, saying that few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and community about the power structure they maintained.”

“And this is what Meghan and Prince Harry have done,” she added.