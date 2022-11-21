 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

William, Kate to travel around Boston just after Harry, Meghan huge honour

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

William, Kate to travel around Boston just after Harry, Meghan huge honour
William, Kate to travel around Boston just after Harry, Meghan huge honour

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be marking their footprints in the US soon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's huge honour.

The couple is all geared up to visit Boston, marking their first US tour since 2014.

Kicking off their much-anticipated visit on November 30, the Prince and Princess of Wales will travel around the city to learn the locals’ history and ambitious attempts to combat the effects of climate change.

The mother of three will make an appearance at the Centre on the Developing Child at Harvard University which also collaborates with Kate’s own Centre for Early Childhood.

Meanwhile, Prince William’s Earth shot prize will be awarded to five winners each year for their efforts in environmental activism.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to receive the Ripple of Hope award on December 6 in New York.

The awards organiser Kerry Kennedy of the Robert F Kennedy Foundation, recently described the couple as ‘heroic’.

Recalling a speech by her late father in South Africa in 1966, she told E! Confidencial: “He also spoke of moral courage, saying that few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and community about the power structure they maintained.”

“And this is what Meghan and Prince Harry have done,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Is 'Knives Out' available on Netflix ahead of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'?

Is 'Knives Out' available on Netflix ahead of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'?
Brooklyn Beckham invites trolls as makes 'experimental' new martini

Brooklyn Beckham invites trolls as makes 'experimental' new martini
Letitia Wright says she is 'so afraid to lose people' after death of Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright says she is 'so afraid to lose people' after death of Chadwick Boseman
King Charles brings 'stability to UK' that US 'doesn't have'

King Charles brings 'stability to UK' that US 'doesn't have'
Adele had 'hissy fit' over her suite in Caesar Palace

Adele had 'hissy fit' over her suite in Caesar Palace
How did Bruce Lee die? Mystery of kung fu legend’s death could finally be solved

How did Bruce Lee die? Mystery of kung fu legend’s death could finally be solved
Americans restless to welcome their superstar Kate Middleton amid Harry, Meghan's new stunt

Americans restless to welcome their superstar Kate Middleton amid Harry, Meghan's new stunt
Netflix 'The Crown' Dominic West, Olivia Williams share their experience, more

Netflix 'The Crown' Dominic West, Olivia Williams share their experience, more
Harry Styles ditched Olivia Wilde due to negative press associated with her: Insider

Harry Styles ditched Olivia Wilde due to negative press associated with her: Insider

Meghan Markle emerges as Democrats top female choice for US Presidential race

Meghan Markle emerges as Democrats top female choice for US Presidential race

Vittoria Ceretti slams ‘nepo baby’ Lily-Rose Depp, asks her to appreciate her privileges

Vittoria Ceretti slams ‘nepo baby’ Lily-Rose Depp, asks her to appreciate her privileges

Prince Harry left ‘devastated’ after not reaching Queen’s death bed on time

Prince Harry left ‘devastated’ after not reaching Queen’s death bed on time