Monday Nov 21 2022
Kate Middleton 'twisted' Prince William's arm to get baby no. 4

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Kate Middleton has reportedly been trying to ‘twist’ Prince William’s arm in order to get baby no. 4.

An inside source from Us Weekly brought these admissions to light recently.

They started by admitting, “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” the inside source began by admitting.

“She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

Kate Middleton shares three kids with Prince William, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

According to a prior admission by the Duchess of Cambridge, “William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one'.”

