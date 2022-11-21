Letitia Wright says she is 'so afraid to lose people' after death of Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright says she is 'so afraid to lose people' after the death of Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright said the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has made her sensitive to relationships around her.

During an interview with the Guardian, the 29-year-old actress said she constantly texts her cast members "to tell them I love them" any chance she gets, especially her costar Danai Gurira and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. She said she also texts Coogler, asking "how he is."

"I'm not going to delay that anymore because tomorrow's not promised," Wright said. "Since Chad died, I'm so afraid to lose people."

"You think you have time, and that's the thing I've learned," she added. "These things make you realize it's important to reach out to people you love."

The Sing 2 actor also revealed how she learned of Boseman's death, adding that she woke up and received an email saying, "my condolences," which surprised her. "I was like, 'My condolences for what?' "

After failing to reach out to Boseman. She approached Black Panther co-actor, Daniel Kaluuya, to know the reality.

"I was like, 'Bro, you have five seconds to tell me this is not true? This is horrible. What's going on?' And there was this dead silence," Wright recalled. "I was like, 'I think this is true, but I'm just asking you to tell me that it's not.' And he didn't."

Chadwick Boseman died at 43 in August 2020 from colon cancer.