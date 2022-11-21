 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham cheers for World Cup opening ceremony amid ambassadorship backlash

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

David Beckham continues to celebrate the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar amid demands to end his deal with the country.

The former English footballer – who has reportedly signed £10million deal for being the face of Qatar – attended the opener of the tournament.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the former Manchester United star player posted a picture of the pitch as performers took to the floor and fans in the stands held up flashlights.

Beckham, who also serves as Unicef ambassador, has received immense backlash for promoting Qatar, due to its human rights issues.

The controversy regarding Beckham’s presence in Qatar for the tournament grew stronger after comedian Joe Lycett called out the footballer to end his deal with the country.

To record his protest, the comedian shredded £10,000 in a live-stream, after Beckham ignored his demands in the ‘Benders Like Beckham’ campaign.

Lycett promised to donate the money to charities supporting queer people in football if Becks cut ties with Qatar, due to LGBTQ rights issues.

Previously, A spokesperson for Beckham told Metro.co.uk, “David has been visiting Qatar regularly for over a decade and went on to play for PSG [Paris Saint-Germain], so he has seen the passion for football in the country and the long-term commitment that’s been made to hosting the World Cup and delivering a lasting legacy for the region.”

