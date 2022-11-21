 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
Michael Jackson's son steps out after confessing about his dad's ‘synergy’ with Princess Diana

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Michael Jackson's son Prince caught attention as he drove around Malibu on his Harley Davison worth nearly $22,000 on Sunday.

In pictures shared by Daily Mail, the 25-year-old heir of the King of Pop looked fresh as he was seen meeting pals for coffee as he perched on the side of the bike outside the café.

He stepped out in a pair of brown cargo pants, which he teamed with a crisp white T-shirt, a black waistcoat, and biker boots.

Putting safety first, he wore a protective black helmet while cruising on his black Harley Davidson.

It comes after Prince told ITV's Good Morning Britain last month that his dad Michael and Princess Diana were close friends after meeting in the late eighties.

Michael Jacksons son steps out after confessing about his dads ‘synergy’ with Princess Diana

Prince said: 'Every time my father used to speak about his relationship with her it was filled with so much love, but also at the same time sorrow because he had lost a friend that was so near and dear to his heart.'

Michael, who passed away in 2009, first became acquainted with Diana, who died in 1997, while backstage at Wembley Stadium in London in 1988.

Prince was born in February 1997 just months before Diana died in a car accident in Paris in August 1997.

Prince shared that the pop star - whose biggest hits were Thriller and Bad - thought he had a lot in common with the popular princess.

'He just felt like, as he explained it to me, that he felt connected to her in a way that he didn't really have those connections with other people,' shared Prince. 


