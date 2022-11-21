Gen Bajwa visits naval, air HQs, interacts with officers, troops

 
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa discusses matters of professional interest with Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, during a farewell visit to the Air Headquarters.  — Screengrab of a video released by ISPR
  • COAS meets Chief Of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi.
  • Lays floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument at Rawalpindi Corps HQ. 
  • Interacts with Principal Staff Officers at Naval, Air headquarters.

RAWALPINDI: As part of his farewell visits, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) visited Naval and Air Headquarters (HQs) in Islamabad, the military’s media wing said Monday.

On arrival at Naval Headquarters, COAS was presented with Guard of Honor by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Navy.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS met with principal staff officers at Naval Headquarters.

During his meeting with Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief Of Naval Staff, the COAS praised the role of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime borders of the country.

Meanwhile, on arrival at Air Headquarters, the COAS after a Guard of Honour by a contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) interacted with the principal staff officers.

Later General Bajwa met Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, and appreciated the thorough professionalism of the PAF defending the aerial frontiers of Pakistan and highlighted the critical role played by PAF during the war against terrorism.

The COAS also visited Rawalpindi Corps Headquarters and laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument.

While addressing the officers and troops COAS applauded Rawalpindi Corps for befittingly defending the country’s borders including Siachen and Line of Control. General Bajwa also interacted with troops.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Commander Rawalpindi Corps.

