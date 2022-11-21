 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' witnesses growth on Day 10

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Amitabh Bachchans Uunchai witnesses growth on Day 10
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' witnesses growth on Day 10

Amitabh Bachchan's recently released film Uunchai experienced growth in its business at the box office on the tenth day of its theatrical release as the film collected INR 3 crore at the box office on its tenth day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film collected INR 3 crore on its tenth day in theatres. Despite the film receiving competition from Drishyam 2 at the box office, the film has managed to maintain its pace.

This takes the total collection of the film to INR 23.7 crore in ten days.

Sooraj Barjatiya's directorial Uunchai was released in theatres on November 11 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles. 

The film follows the story of three aged friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp in order to fulfil their fourth friend's last wish. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films.

More From Showbiz:

Mahira Khan bags Best Actress award for Prince Charming: Deets inside

Mahira Khan bags Best Actress award for Prince Charming: Deets inside
Anushka Sharma’s 'happy face’ surefire way to beat Monday blues: Photos

Anushka Sharma’s 'happy face’ surefire way to beat Monday blues: Photos
Bhushan Kumar files police complaint against imposter

Bhushan Kumar files police complaint against imposter

Oscars selected Indian film 'Chhello Show' to stream on OTT on this date

Oscars selected Indian film 'Chhello Show' to stream on OTT on this date
Shah Rukh Khan to receive Honorary Award at Red Sea International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan to receive Honorary Award at Red Sea International Film Festival
Kartik Aaryan shares cool picture with Ajay Devgn from IFFI red carpet

Kartik Aaryan shares cool picture with Ajay Devgn from IFFI red carpet
'RRR' director meets 'Star Wars' director at Governors Award 2022: See Picture

'RRR' director meets 'Star Wars' director at Governors Award 2022: See Picture
Allu Arjun dedicates post to 'cutest baby' Arha on her birthday

Allu Arjun dedicates post to 'cutest baby' Arha on her birthday
Alia Bhatt newbie 'mama' gives a sneak peek of her 'cosy' mode: Photo

Alia Bhatt newbie 'mama' gives a sneak peek of her 'cosy' mode: Photo
'Chak De India' writer Jaideep Sahni reveals the film struggled to get the trust of distributors

'Chak De India' writer Jaideep Sahni reveals the film struggled to get the trust of distributors
Kalki Koechlin says it was 'frustrating' being stereotyped as a home-breaker and 'psycho'

Kalki Koechlin says it was 'frustrating' being stereotyped as a home-breaker and 'psycho'
Ranveer Singh reveals what his dad told him during his days of struggle

Ranveer Singh reveals what his dad told him during his days of struggle