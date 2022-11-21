 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 21 2022
Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were 'constantly bickering,' says filmmaker Suneel Darshan

Suneel Darshan, director of Abhishek Bachchan Karisma Kapoor-starrer Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, opened up on the relationship of the couple in a recent interview and revealed that the two were 'constantly bickering,' as reported by Hindustan Times.

Suneel shared that Abhishek and Karisma were about to get married; however, he always felt they were not meant for each other as the two would fight a lot.

Suneel said, "They were really not the ‘made for each other’ kind. There was constant bickering. Maybe that’s how some people are. I always wondered if they are really the ‘made for each other’ kind of pair."

He further added, "There were no rumours. It was confirmed. They were a couple and getting married. We have attended the engagement. I was a part of that. Abhishek is a sweet fellow. Lolo (Karisma’s nickname) is a very nice person too. But maybe some things are destined.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were about to get married in the early 2000s however they parted ways and married other people after the release of their only film together, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya.

