 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours with latest viral video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours: Video

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dismissed rumours of their rift with a special personal video message.

The royal couple shared a special personal message for Sir Elton John on the occasion of his retirement.

Meghan and Harry made a surprise appearance on a program Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger that was aired on Disney+ where they paid a rich tribute to the British musician.

In the video circulating on social media, Archie and Lilibet mother says: “Hi Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations and that we are just so proud of you and that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also."

At the end of the video, smiling Meghan leans her head on husband Prince Harry's shoulder before blowing a kiss to the camera, apparently rejecting rumours of rift between the couple.

Meghan had sparked rift rumours with Prince Harry when she was spotted enjoying a shopping day with her close friend in California, where she lives with the Duke and their kids Archie and Lilibet.

More From Entertainment:

South African president arrives in UK for King Charles first state visit

South African president arrives in UK for King Charles first state visit
Chelsy Davy had a tearful goodbye call to Prince Harry: report

Chelsy Davy had a tearful goodbye call to Prince Harry: report
Kylie Jenner reacts to fan comments on Travis Scott forgetting her pup’s names

Kylie Jenner reacts to fan comments on Travis Scott forgetting her pup’s names
Justin Bieber says he’s ‘obsessed’ with wife Hailey while celebrating birthday in Japan

Justin Bieber says he’s ‘obsessed’ with wife Hailey while celebrating birthday in Japan

Blackpink's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for collab surprise at Los Angeles concert

Blackpink's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for collab surprise at Los Angeles concert
Jack White leaves Twitter in protest of Donald Trump's return

Jack White leaves Twitter in protest of Donald Trump's return
Kendall Jenner wanted ‘serious’ commitment from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner wanted ‘serious’ commitment from Devin Booker
Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023

Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023
Netflix's top 10 trending releases to binge-watch this November

Netflix's top 10 trending releases to binge-watch this November
Quentin Tarantino NAMED his best film and It's not 'Pulp Fiction'

Quentin Tarantino NAMED his best film and It's not 'Pulp Fiction'