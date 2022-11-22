 
Chelsy Davy had a tearful goodbye call to Prince Harry: report

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry dated his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy long before he married Meghan Markle in 2018.

Harry and Davy dated for seven years before they split in 2011. Chelsy eventually announced the end of the relationship on Facebook.

However, she attended Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding on May 19, 2018.

Chelsy had also attended the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011 earlier.

According to reports, Davy did not marry Prince Harry due to the rising incompatibility of their life choices within the relationship.

However, the Vanity Fair had reported that Chelsy had a tearful final goodbye phone call to Prince Harry before his wedding day to Meghan Markle.

