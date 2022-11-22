 
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
Meghan Markle was 'scratching at the door like cat' to get to Queen deathbed

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry going back behind Queen Elizabeth II back and for collecting accolades for it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are all set to receive an award for combating structural racism, are accused of defaming the Royal Family in another blow.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford said: "That's why they are getting it.

"Let's be blunt about this, they are now going up to collect awards for attacking their own family."

"Yes, structural racism within the Royal Family, that's what Kerry Kennedy has said they are getting this award for".

He continued: "This is the same family who they were scratching at the door like cats to get to the Queen's deathbed.

"Once again we could back to this thing where they want it both ways."

He added: "Whether Kerry Kennedy has spoken inappropriately, I guess we'll have to see if she corrects herself.

"She's had 24 hours and she hasn't done that."

"But what have they actually done, really, what have they actually done," he questions.

