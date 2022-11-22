 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Belgian Royal Family denies theft of ‘several million worth of jewellary’ from Queen’s property

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Belgian Royal Family denies theft of ‘several million worth of jewellary’ from Queen’s property
Belgian Royal Family denies theft of ‘several million worth of jewellary’ from Queen’s property

Belgian Royal Family caught everyone's attention as a theft at Queen's apartment in Paris.

However, the Royal Palace turned down the reports of French newspaper Le Parisien. 

The publication recently claimed that “several millions of euros worth of jewellery and leather goods” have been stolen after the break-in.

The newspaper, however, clarified that there was “ambiguity about the identity” of the apartment.

The palace told Belgian news agency Belga that the Queen doesn’t own such a property in the French capital.

“The original article from ‘Le Parisien’ that linked the theft to an apartment belonging to the Queen is therefore incorrect,” they said.

Earlier this month, the Belgian Royal Palace released gorgeous portraits of 21-year-old Princess Elisabeth on the royal’s birthday.

"Elisabeth celebrates her 21st birthday today! What do you wish for her for her birthday?" the palace shared on Instagram and Twitter.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian shows off her dramatic boots in latest mirror selfie

Kim Kardashian shows off her dramatic boots in latest mirror selfie
Celebs look for exit strategies on Twitter?

Celebs look for exit strategies on Twitter?
Ryan Reynolds talks about his kids taking care of Blake Lively during pregnancy

Ryan Reynolds talks about his kids taking care of Blake Lively during pregnancy
Iggy Azalea signs huge deal to not 'work another day' in her life

Iggy Azalea signs huge deal to not 'work another day' in her life
Ben Affleck fans think he looks ‘unhappy’ in TikTok debut video with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck fans think he looks ‘unhappy’ in TikTok debut video with Jennifer Lopez
Travis Barker sparks concern after suffering toe injury

Travis Barker sparks concern after suffering toe injury
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'very brazen' amid award backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'very brazen' amid award backlash
David Beckham waves at fans as he attends England’s first World Cup game in Qatar

David Beckham waves at fans as he attends England’s first World Cup game in Qatar
Meghan, Harry ‘must be disappointed in themselves’ amid ‘boring’ work

Meghan, Harry ‘must be disappointed in themselves’ amid ‘boring’ work
Trevor Noah opens up about his spontaneous decision to exit 'The Daily Show'

Trevor Noah opens up about his spontaneous decision to exit 'The Daily Show'
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West gets together with Lizzo for TikTok video

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West gets together with Lizzo for TikTok video
Victoria Beckham fears Nicola Peltz ‘ambitions’ will outdo Brooklyn ‘dream’ of having babies

Victoria Beckham fears Nicola Peltz ‘ambitions’ will outdo Brooklyn ‘dream’ of having babies