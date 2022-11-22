Kim Kardashian shows off her dramatic boots in latest mirror selfie

Kim Kardashian recently left her fans jaw-dropped as she let her footwear do the talking.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four gave notes to style enthusiasts as she dropped her fresh mirror selfie on Monday.

Kim, wearing her blonde hair down in a straight style with a centre part, rocked a pair of tiny shorts and paired it with dramatic black boots.

The 42-year-old also donned a causal Adidas top, seemingly to be from a Balenciaga collaboration.

She captioned the post: “Hey”.

Kim recently parted ways with Pete Davidson but the pair are still on good terms.

An insider spilt to The Sun that “do still talk a lot, they are good friends and laugh a lot - he's holding in there and tells her that he would jump on a plane at a moment's notice for her.”

“But Kim thinks life is just too messy now and she doesn't want anything serious right now - while he clearly does.

“She doesn't want to string him along, she doesn't want to do that and give him hope there's a chance when she knows there's not,” the source added.