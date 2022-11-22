Julia Fox ‘really deeply respects’ Kanye West ‘as an artist’ amid controversy  

 
Julia Fox said she respects her former boyfriend as an “artist” while talking about her brief romance with the rapper.

The Uncut Gems star dropped a video on TikTok to respond to a fan’s question who said they wished she has not dated a “violent misogynist and anti-Semite.”

Fox said that no matter what happened in her relationship with Ye, she “really deeply respects the man as an artist."

“I don’t want to (expletive) on that,” the actor-model added. “I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments.”

West created a global controversy after he wrote in a since-deleted tweet that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The social media platform dropped him after his declaration of war against Jews, along with several big brands including, Balenciaga, GAP, Vogue, and Adidas. 

