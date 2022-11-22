 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Gauri Khan spills the beans on inspiration behind Mannat nameplate

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Gauri Khan spills the beans on inspiration behind Mannat nameplate
Gauri Khan spills the beans on Mannat nameplate

Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of her new Mannat nameplate at the main entrance.

Turning to Instagram today, Shahrukh Khan's designer wife shared about the inspiration behind its new design.

In the picture, Gauri explained, "The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the nameplate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns."

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan often post pictures and videos on Instagram that give a glimpse of the interiors of Mannat.

Their lavish 6-storey mansion is located at Bandstand, Bandra, Mumbai, and overlooks the Arabian Sea.

