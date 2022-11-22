‘Indiana Jones 5:’ Harrison Ford gears up for new adventure with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Harrison Ford has offered a rare, first look glimpse into his iconic character in the much-anticipated upcoming film Indiana Jones 5.

The first-look pictures from the untitled Indiana Jones movie have taken the internet by storm.

Ford, 80, can be seen donning his stunning avatar of Indy in the final outing in the legendary adventure-movie series - joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The Fleabag star will be reprising Jones’ goddaughter, Helena, in the highly-anticipated flick. In the newly released images, Ford rocked his famous fedora for one last time.

The pictures show the characters in action and tease the 1969 setting, during which Jones exposes Nazi sympathizers planted in America’s space program.

Ford and Phoebe will be joined by Tobey Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, and Jonathan Rhys-Meyers.

On playing Jones again, Ford told the Empire magazine, “It’s full of adventure, full of laughs, full of real emotion. And it’s complex and it’s sneaky.”

“The shooting of it was tough and long and arduous. But I’m very happy with the film that we have.”

He further added, “I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey. If a script came along that I felt gave me a way to extend the character.”

James Mangold directorial Indiana Jones 5 will be released in cinemas on June 30, 2023.