Sara Ali Khan sends wishes to Kartik Aaryan on his 33rd birthday

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan sends sweet wishes to Kartik Aaryan on his 33rd birthday.



Today, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor celebrates his birthday and Sara took to Instagram and reshared the picture of Aaryan saying “Happy Birthday”.

She wrote: "Happiest birthday @kartikaaryan. Hope this year is all that you've hoped for and may all your dream continue coming true." The Atrangi Re actress also added a 'Happy Birthday sticker on it.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were rumoured to be dating during Love Aaj Kal 2, however, after the movie tanked at the box office, the two reportedly parted ways.

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Gaslight along with Vikrant Massey and in an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal in the lead.