 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan sends wishes to Kartik Aaryan on his 33rd birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Sara Ali Khan sends wishes to Kartik Aaryan on his 33rd birthday
Sara Ali Khan sends wishes to Kartik Aaryan on his 33rd birthday

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan sends sweet wishes to Kartik Aaryan on his 33rd birthday.

Today, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor celebrates his birthday and Sara took to Instagram and reshared the picture of Aaryan saying “Happy Birthday”.

She wrote: "Happiest birthday @kartikaaryan. Hope this year is all that you've hoped for and may all your dream continue coming true." The Atrangi Re actress also added a 'Happy Birthday sticker on it.

Sara Ali Khan sends wishes to Kartik Aaryan on his 33rd birthday

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were rumoured to be dating during Love Aaj Kal 2, however, after the movie tanked at the box office, the two reportedly parted ways.

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Gaslight along with Vikrant Massey and in an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal in the lead. 

More From Entertainment:

Cops arrived at Katie Price’s home over 'domestic incident' after shocking split

Cops arrived at Katie Price’s home over 'domestic incident' after shocking split
‘The Crown’ season 5: Diana and Camilla were ‘victims’ of circumstances

‘The Crown’ season 5: Diana and Camilla were ‘victims’ of circumstances

Charlie Cox Netflix series 'Treason' poster, first look images unveiled

Charlie Cox Netflix series 'Treason' poster, first look images unveiled
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey spotted wearing wedding ring amid dating rumours with convicted killer

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey spotted wearing wedding ring amid dating rumours with convicted killer
Strictly Helen Skelton on processing tougher moments: 'Life is a blessing'

Strictly Helen Skelton on processing tougher moments: 'Life is a blessing'

‘Indiana Jones 5:’ Harrison Ford gears up for new adventure with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

‘Indiana Jones 5:’ Harrison Ford gears up for new adventure with Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Kate Middleton honours Princess Diana at important diplomatic event, dazzles in chic outfit

Kate Middleton honours Princess Diana at important diplomatic event, dazzles in chic outfit
Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her decision to have baby through surrogacy

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her decision to have baby through surrogacy
Simon Cowell makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation

Simon Cowell makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation

Adele vanishes from Las Vegas stage, ‘magical’ exit leaves fans confused

Adele vanishes from Las Vegas stage, ‘magical’ exit leaves fans confused

Gigi Hadid slays in black leather jacket as she takes stroll in Brooklyn

Gigi Hadid slays in black leather jacket as she takes stroll in Brooklyn

Julia Fox ‘really deeply respects’ Kanye West ‘as an artist’ amid controversy

Julia Fox ‘really deeply respects’ Kanye West ‘as an artist’ amid controversy