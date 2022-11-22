 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria has special nickname for daughter: Find out

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland still uses a special nickname for her daughter that she gave her when she was just a kid at school, the Duchess revealed on Tuesday, November 22.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her life before becoming royalty with her marriage to Prince Harry on the latest episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, and shared how she grew up in an all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles.

The latest episode of Meghan’s podcast saw her discussing the topic Beyond the Archetype: Human, Being, wih guests Michaela Jae Rodriguez and Candace Bushnell.

The discussion about nicknames came up after the episode began with Meghan visiting her alma mater, the Immaculate Heart all-girls Catholic school in LA, with the Duchess going on to chat about her experience with Pose star MJ.

Sharing about her time at the school, Meghan shared that her mom, Doria Ragland, gave her a nickname when she was in school which she still uses for her, saying: “My mom still calls me Flower. I'll be a 41-year-old Flower. That's fine.”

Meghan then went on to talk about how her years at the school were formative to her life, and said: “They certainly were for me. And let me just say, being back there, the energy, it was... it was palpable.”

“I was happy to be back there and it was also really fun, especially when I made a surprise visit and I popped in to some of the young ladies in volleyball practice.” 


More From Entertainment:

Carey Mulligan praises Adam Sandler’s basketball skills: Deets inside

Carey Mulligan praises Adam Sandler’s basketball skills: Deets inside
Harvey Weinstein shares reaction to She Said tanking at the box office

Harvey Weinstein shares reaction to She Said tanking at the box office
Jake Gyllenhaal elaborates on late Patrick Swayze’s classic Road House remake

Jake Gyllenhaal elaborates on late Patrick Swayze’s classic Road House remake
Joe Jonas reveals why he started therapy after music album Fastlife’s failure

Joe Jonas reveals why he started therapy after music album Fastlife’s failure
Whoopi Goldberg returns to The View after ‘rough’ week with Covid

Whoopi Goldberg returns to The View after ‘rough’ week with Covid
Steven Spielberg to be honoured Lifetime Achievement Award by Berlin Film Festival

Steven Spielberg to be honoured Lifetime Achievement Award by Berlin Film Festival
Michael J. Fox dishes on ‘seven years of denial’ following Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Michael J. Fox dishes on ‘seven years of denial’ following Parkinson's disease diagnosis
Justin Timberlake says 'my heart is broken' over Colorado shooting

Justin Timberlake says 'my heart is broken' over Colorado shooting
Variety Club Showbusiness Awards: Holly Willoughby is the epitome of class in black gown

Variety Club Showbusiness Awards: Holly Willoughby is the epitome of class in black gown

Prince William having ‘difficult time’ with Prince Harry’s royal exit

Prince William having ‘difficult time’ with Prince Harry’s royal exit
Kourtney Kardashian reveals big secret about her relationship with son Reign

Kourtney Kardashian reveals big secret about her relationship with son Reign
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey makes solo red carpet appearance amid dating rumours

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey makes solo red carpet appearance amid dating rumours