 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022



Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ drops 20 places on Spotify podcast chart




Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast Archetypes has had a dramatic fall on US podcast charts
Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast Archetypes, that is currently airing on the streaming platform, has had a dramatic fall on the US podcast charts despite retaining the top spot for weeks earlier.

As per Mirror UK, the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast, which has earlier held the number one spot on US podcast charts on Spotify, currently holds the number 22 spot.

The nosedive is significant given that Meghan still has episodes coming out each week on Tuesdays, and it now seems that interest in her show is now wavering.

The Archetypes podcast launched on Spotify in August this year as part of Meghan and Prince Harry’s £18million deal with Spotify. 

