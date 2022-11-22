Harvey Weinstein shares reaction to She Said tanking at the box office

Harvey Weinstein has recently responded to the new movie She Said, which tanked at the box office during its opening weekend.



According to the Variety, the new movie is based on two New York Times reporters who broke news about sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein in 2017.

Reportedly, the $30 million movie could only collect $2.2 million in its opening, a major letdown this year.

Weinstein’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said the 70-year-old convicted rapist would have known this.

Citing Weinstein’s quote, the rep told outlet, “The film ‘She Said’ bombing isn’t a surprise. Movie watchers want to be entertained, especially now.”

“Details of the investigation, the #MeToo movement, the story of Weinstein and the accusers, has been told over and over again these past five years and it is clear that there was little worth paying to see it here. Harvey, the film producer and distributor, would have known that,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Weinstein has faced seven counts of rape and sexual assault in ongoing Los Angeles trial, which could lock him up for an additional 60 years if found guilty.