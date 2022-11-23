 
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Meghan Markle mocked for calling herself Nutmeg after latest podcast episode

Meghan Markle started the latest episode of her Archetype podcast with a visit to her former high school.

The Duchess of Sussex discussed the labels teenagers still find attached to them with recent graduates of Los Angeles' Immaculate Heart High School.

According to Daily Express, she highlighted the commonalities between their generation and the recent graduates.

Meghan noted some of the archetypes she found affected her whilst growing up, such as "bitch" and "bossy' were still causing issues of perception and self-awareness among teenagers.

She said: "I wanted to explore these labels and boxes are part of the self-identification for the young women there."

As soon as the podcast's latest episode was released, her critics were quick to point out that she loved to play up to the Catholic school girl stereotype.

They referred to one of her interviews with Craig Ferguson. During the old interview Meghan Markle told the host "I got called Meg, Nutmeg" at her school.

The former actress seemed to suggest in the interview that she thought it was hilarious and flirty to joke that she is a little crazy.

The Duchess of Sussex was criticized for complaining about being called crazy and nutty in her podcast.

