Wednesday Nov 23 2022
James Gunn hushes rumors of Superman returning to DC TV show

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

The American filmmaker James Gunn has brushed off the rumors about Henry Cavill's Superman return to DCU TV shows in near future.

Despite the speculations of Henry Cavill's Superman appearance on DCU TV shows, James Gunn has set the record straight.

After being away from the big screen as Superman, Cavill officially reprised the role in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie, in which he appeared in the post-credits scene.

However, as Cavill stated himself, that was only a taste of what is yet to come for the Man of Steel, who was last appeared in franchise in 2017 during Justice League.

Although Cavill is not in any contract right now, it hasn't stopped baseless rumors from circulating around.

Recently, a fan claimed that not only is Cavill signed on as the DC icon, but his new contract supposedly includes making TV appearances as Superman.

Soon after these speculations the DC studios head turned to Twitter to debunk the false reports.

Gunn mentioned that he doesn't know where they (fans) got their information from, but he made it clear that no one knows what is happening at DC Studios as of right now and that the only people who would know about Cavill having contracts for any DC projects are himself and his co-CEO, Peter Safran.

