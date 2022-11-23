 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
'The boys are here': Viral group Quick Style ready to tour Pakistan

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

The Norwegian dancing sensation Quick Style has arrived in Pakistan as Coke Studio announced a nationwide tour of the dance group.

The music television in their Instagram story captioned the group's post posing in front of Mazar-e-Quaid, "The boys are here."

A few months ago, the massive success of its first-ever live concert in Dubai spurred Coke Studio to buy the insanely popular dance group to Pakistan for a nationwide tour.

It said in a press release, "Internationally renowned dance group Quick Style is coming to Pakistan. With their performance on Coke Studio season 14's Kana Yaari, Quick Style founding members Suleman Malik, Bilal Malik, and Nasir Sirikhan, along with their dance crew, burst onto the South Asian dance scene. In October 2022, the first official dance video from Coke Studio, featuring the popular song Peechay Hutt, was released."

It added, "the twins Suleman and Bill Malik of Coke Studio, Norwegian-Pakistanis, have stronger creative ties with Quick Style thanks to their visit to Pakistan. For better creative sharing, the dance team will travel to famous locations and different academic and art institutions."

