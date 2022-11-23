 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna to give insight into her personal and professional life via documentary

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

File Footage

Rihanna has signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Apple TV+ to document her comeback to the stage ahead of her highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime show.

The Diamonds hitmaker decided to share details about her personal and professional life and her comeback journey to one of the greatest stages of the world after becoming a mother.

“There is a massive appetite for everything to do with Rihanna, especially as this will be her major return to the stage for the first time in years,” a source told The Sun.

“She will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night and give an insight into what her life is really like now she is returning to pop as a mum.

“Rihanna is a massive force to be reckoned with when it comes to music and so Apple has paid millions,” the music insider added.

“The Super Bowl is one of, if not the, biggest stages in the world, so her show was always going to be huge. Add on top of that it’s a live comeback and the pressure is immense.

Before concluding, the source said that RiRi “is keen for the world to remember why she is one of the greatest performers of all time.”

